It was another landslide victory for Saskatchewan Party candidate Warren Kaeding in the Oct. 26 provincial election when the Melville-Saltcolts MLA was returned to parliament with an overwhelming 76 per cent of the vote.Kaeding received 5,023 of the 6,624 votes on election night, with his closest contender, NDP candidate Bonnie Galenzoski, receiving 1,141 votes. In […]
