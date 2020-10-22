Home Fort Times Fort Times News Okanese swears in first new chief in 40 years
Richard Stonechild replaces longtime First Nation chief Mary-Ann Daywalker Pelletier “It’s all yours now Richard.”With those words Canada’s longest serving First Nation Chief, Mary-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier turned over the office to Richard Stonechild, 48, who was sworn in Tuesday as chief of Okanese First Nation.It was the end of an era. During her almost 40 […]
