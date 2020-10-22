Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Local candidates talk economy in final few days
Sask. votes Oct. 26 The Saskatchewan provincial election is right around the corner and needless to say, COVID-19 is the topic on many voters’ minds. The pandemic which became a daily news item early on in the new year has already infected over 200,000 Canadians. While Saskatchewan remains one of the lowest to be hit […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.