Home PDF Edition Melville Advance – October 2, 2020 Melville Advance – October 2, 2020 By Grasslands News Group - October 1, 2020 » To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Times – October 2, 2020 Herald Sun – October 2, 2020 Melville Advance – September 25, 2020 Provincial News Increased COVID-19 cases causes visitor limitations in Yorkton, Langenberg, Esterhazy and... Provincial News - October 5, 2020 The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public of an increase in COVID-19 activity in Yorkton and area including the RMS... Traffic stop for tinted windows leads to seizure of cocaine and... October 5, 2020 White Butte RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old boy October 5, 2020 Potential COVID-19 exposure at businesses in Yorkton, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Pelly,... October 3, 2020 Provincial leaders talk tax promises on first day of campaigning September 30, 2020 Special Sections Hats Off to our Local Heros October 7, 2020