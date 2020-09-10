Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Municipalities to receive $70 million in funds
Safe Restart Canada Plan Over $633,000 going to local area municipalities More than $70.3 million in new money is being distributed to municipalities across the province as part of a national pandemic relief effort. The funding is Saskatchewan’s portion of the federal Safe Restart Canada Plan and it is being distributed immediately with municipalities.“As Saskatchewan […]
