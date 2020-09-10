Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News City proceeding with engineering for 2021
Melville city council gave approval at their Sept. 8 meeting to go ahead with the engineering stage of their 2021 water, sewer and paving projects with the funds for the work coming from cost savings that were realized in several 2020 infrastructure projects.This year, the city’s infrastructure work included redoing the intersection of 7th and […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.