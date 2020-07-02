Home PDF Edition Melville Advance – July 3, 2020 Melville Advance – July 3, 2020 By Grasslands News Group - July 2, 2020 » To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Times – July 3, 2020 Herald Sun – July 3, 2020 Melville Advance – June 26, 2020 Provincial News Six new cases and five more recoveries; COVID updates no longer... Submitted Article - June 30, 2020 There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 30, 2020, bringing the Saskatchewan total to 785 cases. ... Indoor pools, rinks, sports can re-open July 6; casinos and bingo... June 30, 2020 Air Canada suspending three Regina routes with structural changes resulting from... June 30, 2020 Saskatchewan sees 18 recoveries and one new case of COVID, five... June 29, 2020 Saskatchewan first province to implement “Clare’s Law” June 29, 2020 Special Sections Staycation Tourist Guide 2020-21 June 18, 2020