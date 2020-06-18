The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) has announced that they have reached a tentative deal with Unifor 594 after a 6-month long lock-out that followed a strike notice.

According to a statement by CRC, the tentative deal includes the monetary aspects of their best and final offer along with a well-defined Return-to-Work agreement. This result is an offer that balances an appreciation for our unionized employees with the fiscal realities of the refining sector.

“This deal, if accepted by bargaining unit employees, along with the operational efficiencies our team has recently realized, will go a long way towards ensuring a sustainable CRC for generations to come,” said Gil Le Dressay, Vice-President, Refinery Operations.

“The labour disruption has been a difficult process for everyone involved, but we are hopeful that the membership will ratify the deal and our employees will return to work soon. We want to thank our community for their patience and support throughout this process.”

CRC said they are optimistic that an agreement can be reached as the Union Bargaining Committee has tentatively accepted the deal and will recommend it to their membership. Unifor 594 will now need to hold a ratification vote of their membership. Following ratification of the contract, the CRC will begin the process of welcoming hourly employees back to work.