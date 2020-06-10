The Velestuk family is saddened to share the news of the passing of Adam Harry Velestuk of Grenfell, Sask. He was born on July 21, 1931 and passed away peacefully at Lakeside Nursing Home in Wolseley on Monday, May 25, 2020 after a respiratory illness that he battled for several years.

Adam was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Anne (nee Kozy); brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Erna Velestuk; and brother-in-law, Reinhold Mann.

He is survived by: Joan (nee Morrow), his loving wife of 59 years; son, Robert (Sharon); daughter, Wendy (Lorne); grandchildren: Trisha, Marcy (David) and Josh; and great-granddaughters, Blayke and Presley. He is also survived by his sister Effie; brother, Philip (Carol); twin brother, Tony (Martha); brother-in-law, Glenn (Maxine) Morrow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Adam enjoyed travelling, football, the Toronto Maple Leafs, time at the Friendship Center, coffee row with his buddies, and he especially loved playing cards (Gin Rummy and Uno).

A private family graveside service was held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Grenfell Cemetery. A public viewing was held Thursday, May 28 at Tubman Funeral Home, Wolseley from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To share and honour Adam’s memory, tell a joke, have a laugh, and enjoy a cup or two. May you walk and breathe freely again, may you meet up with old friends for coffee and cards, and may your smile and laughter soar across the heavens.