Phase 3 of Re-Open Saskatchewan is set to begin on June 8.

Businesses and services that are able to begin operation in this phase of the Government of Saskatchewan’s plan to re-open the provincial economy include:

Places of worship;

Restaurants and licensed establishments;

Gyms and fitness facilities;

Child care facilities; and

Personal care services that did not re-open in Phase 2.

Guidelines for these businesses and services are included in this week’s update of Re-Open Saskatchewan. Although the guidelines are primarily directed toward business operators and service providers, members of the general public are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines in order to take an active role in their own health and safety, as well as to know what to expect when they visit businesses. The guidelines are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Increased Access and Availability of Childcare Spaces for Working Parents in Phase 3

Starting June 8, 2020, employees returning to work as part of Phase 3 will now be offered access to school-based childcare facilities, and child care facilities can have a maximum of 15 children per designated space, up from eight.

The increase means 15 children are allowed per facility or, in the case of larger facilities where the area permits, a maximum of 15 children in one defined area. These areas must be separate for each group and need to be separated by a barrier that can prevent children, toys and other items from crossing over.

Groups of children and the staff members assigned to them must stay together throughout the day and cannot mix with other groups. Groups must also be within the same space at the same time, including pickups and drop-offs, meal times, playtime and outdoor activities.

Children are restricted to attending a single facility to reduce transmission risks. All childcare facilities located within special care or personal care homes are subject to all general restrictions and must have private entrances and separate spaces so there are no shared common areas. There must be no interaction between children and residents of the home.

To date, applications have been received for 1,030 school-based child care centre spaces, out of an available 2,170 spaces, which represents capacity utilization of under 50 per cent.

The specific details of the guidelines can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/child-care-facilities-guidelines.

Additions and Changes to the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan

As restrictions are gradually lifted in the province, additional information will continue to be added to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan based on direction from public health officials and input from businesses and service providers.

Additions to the plan this week include:

Updates to the guidelines for fitness facilities;

Updates to the guidelines for parks and campgrounds; and

Updates to the public health orders section.

Consultations will continue with faith leaders in the province to further develop the guidelines for places of worship.

In addition to these updates, changes have been made to the way that Phase 4 will roll out. A date has not yet been determined for this phase, but it will open in two parts to ensure the appropriate public health measures are in place, while allowing people to participate in seasonal and recreational activities.

Openings will take place in the following manner:

Part I (date TBD)

Child and youth day camps

Outdoor pools and spray parks

Seasonal/recreational outdoor sports and activities:

Part II (date TBD)

Indoor pools

Indoor rinks

Libraries

Museums

Galleries

Movie theatres

Casinos

Bingo halls

In addition, the following are some updates on other work taking place to gradually re-open the province.

Graduation Celebrations

With COVID-19 bringing an end to the school year in Saskatchewan, schools and communities continue to look for ways to recognize their graduates. Innovative ways of celebrating this important milestone are encouraged, but all celebrations must comply with the current public health order and guidelines in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Parks and Playgrounds

The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes there is a desire for parks and playgrounds to re-open. Although green spaces continue to remain open, playgrounds are closed. Public health measures are currently being developed for the safe re-opening of playgrounds. Further details will be available next week.

Beaches

Beaches in Saskatchewan remain closed; however, guidelines to support the safe re-opening of public beaches are being developed. Further details will be available next week.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.