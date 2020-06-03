Frank Joseph Krahenbil passed away on May 20, 2020 at in Broadview Centennial Lodge. Frank was born on Feb. 11, 1919 in Lemberg, Sask.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral service will be held in Peace Lutheran Church, Grenfell, SK at a later date with Pastor Gerald Anderson officiating. Interment of cremated remains will take place in Grenfell Cemetery.

Frank was predeceased by his parents; Karl and Wilhelmina Krahenbil, six brothers, Emil, Adam, Otto, John, Paul and Leonard; five sisters, Lydia Fayter, Louise Adams, Dora Oberg, Lizzie Hertzog and Frieda Fry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Evelyn Krahenbil, (nee Bender); two sons, Dale Krahenbil and his best friend Jennifer of Burnaby, BC and Gene (Kathy) Krahenbil of Qu’ Appelle, SK; four grandchildren, Jerrid (Naomi) Krahenbil of Qu ‘Appelle, SK, Kristopher (Kristal) Krahenbil of Qu’ Appelle, SK, Derek Krahenbil of New Westminster, BC and Devon Krahenbil (Craig) of Maple Ridge, BC; special great-grandson, Kaiden Krahenbil of Medicine Hat, AB; brother, Bill Krahenbil of Wolseley, SK; sister, Kathleen Keller of Melville, SK; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

If friends so desire, donations may be made in memory of Frank, to Peace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Box 520, Grenfell, SK SOG 2BO or Broadview Centennial Lodge (Activity Fund), Box 670, Broadview, SK SOG OKO.

Arrangements in care of Tubman Funeral Home, Indian Head, Sask.