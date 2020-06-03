It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Doreen Margaret Blyth (McPhee), late of Whitewood, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Doreen will be deeply missed and mourned by Bill, her loving husband of 72 years; and her four children, Allan (Linda) Blyth, Donna (Dave) Smeets, Brenda (Brad) Friess and Myrna (Scott) Shaw; nine grandchildren, Derek (Kari) Blyth, Craig (Juniper) Blyth, James (Darci) Blyth, Jason (Jannah) Smeets, Kurtis (Andrea) Smeets, Brendan Shaw, Marc Shaw and Conner Friess; 14 great-grandchildren, Hudson and Alix Blyth, Jeremy (Emily) Blyth, Gage, Amaya, Sophie and Zane Blyth, Kullea, Aliah and Skye Blyth, Randi and Jake Smeets and Dexton and Myka Smeets; one great-great-grandchild, Hannah Blyth; and one brother-in-law, John Bierd. Doreen was predeceased by her parents and her granddaughter, Tricia Blyth. She was the last remaining member in her generation of the McPhee family.

Doreen was born on March 2, 1926, near Whitewood to Angus and Sophia McPhee, the second youngest of five children, two boys and three girls. She married the love of her life, Bill Blyth, on June 9, 1947. They lived for many years on the farm in the Parkin District before they moved into the town of Whitewood in 1969. Mom treasured her family, her faith and her many friends. After her health failed in 2001, Doreen moved to the Whitewood Community Health Centre in May 2003, where she remained until her passing. This wife, sister, mother, daughter, grandmother and very special friend will always be remembered for her warmth, gentleness, kindness and amazing sense of humour. Her life has come full circle. Her journey has ended. A new one has begun. Her memory will live on forever in our hearts. We love you, Mom.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Whitewood Community Health Centre for their exceptional care of Doreen over the past 17 years. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Doreen Blyth to the Whitewood Community Health Centre (activity dept./staff fund) at Box 699, Whitewood, SK S0G 5C0. A private family graveside service was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Whitewood Cemetery. Due to restrictions placed on us at this time, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.