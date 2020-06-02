There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report on June 2, 2020, and the provincial total remains at 646.

Of the 646 reported cases, 33 are considered active. Fourteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 602.

There are currently two people in hospital; both are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 646 cases in the province:

• 142 cases are travellers;

• 384 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 77 have no known exposures; and

• 43 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 256 of the cases are from the Far North, 169 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 95 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 197 are in the 40-59 age range; 106 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

• 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 48,593 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of June 1, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 37,172 people tested per million population. The national rate was 44,996 people tested per million population.

Northwest Travel Restrictions Lifted

Effective Monday, June 8, the public health order restricting travel for Northwest Saskatchewan will be lifted.

This will allow for travel in and out of the northwest region, and between communities.

Phases 1 and 2 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan will also be permitted in the Northern Village of La Loche starting Monday, June 8. All other communities within the northwest are already in phases 1 and 2.

For the entire northwest, effective June 8, outdoor gathering may increase to 20 people, however indoor gatherings must remain limited to 10 people with a two-metre separation to be maintained both indoors and outdoors.

Phase 3 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan is delayed until further notice across all of the northwest region.

Health officials will closely monitor the epidemiology of COVID-19 in the northwest region prior to June 8. If case numbers or other important variables significantly change, this may delay the lifting of restrictions.

Guidelines for Saskatchewan Residents

With the next phase of the re-opening plan approaching on June 8, Saskatchewan residents should be aware of the guidelines that are in place for everyone’s health and safety.

Guidelines are available on many important issues, including child care, worship services, outdoor recreation and gyms. There is also information on cleaning and disinfecting, personal protective equipment and cloth masks. The guidelines can be found here at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines.

We all have a role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Testing for COVID-19 is also now available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Beginning June 5, testing criteria will be further expanded. Testing will be offered to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.