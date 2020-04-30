Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Prairie Co-op announces Food and Home Centre construction begins in May
Construction is estimated at $17.5 million; floor space to be 45,000 sq. ft. Prairie Co-op announced earlier this week that construction work on the development of a new Food Store and Home Centre in Melville is scheduled to begin in May 2020. Construction of the new buildings will be on eight acres of land along […]
