Prairie Co-op announces Food and Home Centre construction begins in May

By
Grasslands News Group
-
Design rendering - Construction will start this May with two new buildings on eight acres of land along Highway 10 in Melville. CCR Construction from Regina will be working with Prairie Co-op on the new 25,000 sq. ft. Food Store (left) and 20,000 sq. ft. Home Centre (right). The $17.5 million construction should be completed in 2021. Submitted

Construction is estimated at $17.5 million; floor space to be 45,000 sq. ft. Prairie Co-op announced earlier this week that construction work on the development of a new Food Store and Home Centre in Melville is scheduled to begin in May 2020. Construction of the new buildings will be on eight acres of land along […]

