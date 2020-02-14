RCMP seek missing Fort Qu’Appelle teenager

On February 13, 2020, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old girl.

Shandaya Akachuk was last seen on the Standing Buffalo First Nation near Fort Qu’Appelle, SK. Information leads police to believe she may be in the city of Regina, but investigators have not been able to confirm her well being.

Shandaya Akachuk is described as having short brown hair with blue highlighted tips. She is also known to wear glasses. She was wearing a zip up bunny hug with a blue and white jacket, blue Adidas t-shirt and black ripped jeans.

If anyone has any information or has seen Shandaya Akachuk, please call Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222. Information can also be submitted through Saskatchewan CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.