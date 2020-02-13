FISHER – Lloyd William

On Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 Lloyd William Fisher passed away peacefully at the age of 75 years, with his loving wife at his side. Lloyd was predeceased by his father, Armand; brother, Patrick; sister, Margaret. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eileen; sons, Darcy and Daryn; grandchildren, Dakota and Quinn; mother, Lillian; siblings, Janette Heath (Clint);Gregory (Marlis); Michael (Rhonda); Agnus Pelland (Joseph); Richard (Lori); Lucille (Vincent Murray); and John; numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of 3B, Pasqua Hospital and All Nations’ Healing Hospital, Fort Qu’Appelle for the exceptional care and compassion during Lloyd’s stay. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Lebret, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Telemiracle. Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, Raymore, Wynyard and Wolseley, SK. 306-332-0555.