Four taken to hospital after train strikes SUV near Fort Qu’Appelle

On January 23, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a train vs SUV collision that occurred east of Balcarres, north of highway 10 at a railway crossing controlled by a stop sign. The SUV had four adult male occupants and all were injured. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle. All were taken to hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle for medical treatment and the ejected passenger transported to hospital in Regina.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the CN Police Service.