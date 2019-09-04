Man charged with 50 offences following police chase

On August 30, 2019, the Saskatchewan RCMP Roving Traffic Unit attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 16, near Maidstone, SK. The vehicle fled from officers, then proceeded to drive into oncoming traffic. Out of care for public safety, officers terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, the vehicle was located by police near Cut Knife, SK, and fled from officers from Cut Knife Detachment when they attempted to get the driver to stop. Two spike belts were successfully deployed, rendering the vehicle inoperable, and the suspect then fled on foot. Lloydminster Police Dog Services were called to assist and the suspect, an adult male, was located on the roof of a residence. He was taken into custody without further incident.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers found three prohibited firearms and some ammunition. A small amount of cocaine was also found.

As a result, 26-year-old Nakota Pooyak from the Sweetgrass First Nation has been charged with:

· Possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number S. 108(2) Criminal Code (C.C.)

· 8 counts of possession of weapons/ammo contrary to an order S. 117.01(3) C.C.

· Resisting arrest S. 129(a) C.C.

· 5 counts of failure to comply with an undertaking S. 145(3) C.C.

· Trespassing at night S. 177 C.C.

· 2 counts of common nuisance S. 180(1) C.C.

· 2 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle S. 320.13(1) C.C.

· 2 counts of flight from peace officer S. 320.17 C.C.

· 2 counts of operation while prohibited S. 320.18 C.C.

· Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5000 S. 354(1)(a) C.C.

· 3 counts of failure to comply with a probation order S. 711.1(1) C.C.

· 3 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm S. 86(2) C.C.

· 3 counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose 88(2) C.C.

· 3 counts of carrying a concealed weapon S. 90(2) C.C.

· 3 counts of possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized S. 92(3)(a) C.C.

· 3 counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle S. 94(2) C.C.

· 3 counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence S. 95(2) C.C.

· 3 counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime S. 96(2) C.C.

· Possession of cocaine S. 4(1) CDSA

Pooyak has been remanded and made his first court appearance on September 3, 2019, in St. Walburg Provincial Court.