On Monday morning April 8th Esterhazy Detachment and Stockholm Fire Department attended to a fire involving a tow truck with an attached enclosed black cargo trailer. The tow truck and trailer was found 2 miles west of Stockholm in a field burning. No one was located in the area with the vehicle / trailer.

The public are being asked for information of anyone observed in the area. If you have information related to this advisory please call 911 or 310-RCMP.