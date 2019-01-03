Drunk driver collides head-on with ambulance

On Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Ahtahkakoop RCMP were called to a collision involving an ambulance and a personal vehicle on the Debden grid road, approximately 6 kms north of Highway 790 on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation. The ambulance, belonging to Big River EMS, was travelling south en route to an unrelated call on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, when it was struck head-on by a personal vehicle. Both EMS attendants in the ambulance were uninjured. The driver and passenger of the personal vehicle were taken to nearby hospital with what were described as non-serious injuries. Both have since been released. The driver showed signs of being impaired at the scene and, when released from hospital, was taken into police custody.

As a result of the investigation, 23 year-old Bradley Jamie Isbister of the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation has been charged with the following:

Impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol - S. 320.14(1)(a) CC

Exceed 80 mg of alcohol within 2 hours of operating conveyance - S 320.14(1)(b) CC

He will appear in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation Court on February 11, 2019.

The investigation remains ongoing.