Boy missing after mother found dead in Fort Qu’Appelle

During the course of the sudden death investigation on August 25, 2018, RCMP are looking for the public's assistance in locating 7-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys of the Fort Qu'Appelle area. Greagan was last seen on August 24, 2018 during the afternoon in the Fort Qu'Appelle area. Greagan has blond hair and slim build.

The identity of the deceased has been confirmed to be Tamaine Geldenhuys, a 47-year-old female from the Fort Qu'Appelle area. Tamaine is Greagan's mother. Investigators believe Greagan was with his mother sometime before she was located deceased on the beach yesterday. Investigators have not found any evidence to support foul play in the death of Tamaine Geldenhuys at this time.