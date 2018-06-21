Attempted child abduction in Carlyle

On June 20, 2018, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Carlyle RCMP received a report of a suspicious male driving a dirty brown/green pickup truck who had approached an 11-year-old girl on Main Street in Carlyle Saskatchewan. The male reportedly drove up to the girl who was walking alone and asked her if she would like a ride. The girl then ran into a friend’s house and the man drove off.

Police are asking for the public to contact their local police service or detachment if they witnessed this event or if they observed a vehicle in the area matching the description of the dirty brown/green truck.

A description of the driver is not available at this time.