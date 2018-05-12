Fatal house fire in Moosomin

On May 12, 2018, at approximately 2:40 a.m., Moosomin RCMP responded to a house fire in Moosomin, SK. Moosomin Fire Department were on scene working to extinguish the fire when RCMP arrived.

Two individuals were inside the residence at the time of the fire; one was able to exit and was transported via STARS Air Ambulance to Regina for treatment of undetermined injuries. It was reported to police that one other individual inside at the time of the fire had not exited. Fire personnel and RCMP officers were able to enter the residence and locate an unconscious 33 year-old male. He was transported to local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.