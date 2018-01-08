Charges laid after multiple robberies

Charges have been laid in four separate robbery investigations as a result of extensive investigation by Yorkton RCMP General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Section and Yorkton and Melville/Ituna RCMP Detachments.

On January 5, 2018 shortly before 6:00 p.m. Melville/Ituna RCMP received a complaint of a robbery at a pharmacy in Ituna. An adult male entered the business. Various drugs were stolen and the male left in a van in an unknown direction. None of the individuals inside the pharmacy at the time of the incident were physically injured.

At 4:45 a.m. January 6, Melville/Ituna RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near Kelliher, SK. Members located the van and arrested the lone adult male occupant without incident.

Chris Chernoff (DOB: 1974-04-20) of Yorkton, SK is charged in relation to robberies at separate businesses in:

Yorkton - one on November 16 and one on November 22

Melville on November 28

Ituna on January 5, 2018

Charges laid:

4 counts, robbery, section 344 of the Criminal Code

3 counts, disguise with intent, section 351(2) of the Criminal Code

2 counts, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 of the Criminal Code

1 count, possession of property obtained by crime, section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

1 count, possession of a substance, fentanyl, section 4(1) of the CDSA

1 count, possession of a substance, hydromorphone, section 4(1) of the CDSA

Chernoff appeared this morning in Yorkton Provincial Court. His next appearance will be in Yorkton Provincial Court on January 16, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.