Fire ban extended to Sask. Provincial Parks

Due to extreme wildfire hazards, the Ministry of Environment, in consultation with the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport, has expanded the ban on open fires put in place August 1.

Effective immediately, all open fires are prohibited for all provincial Crown land and for provincial parks and recreation sites south of the Churchill River to the U.S. border.

The ban affects all provincial parks and recreation sites in the ban area, including Lac La Ronge Provincial Park. For a full list of all provincial parks and recreations sites covered by the ban, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/environment-public-health-and-safety/wildfire-in-saskatchewan/fire-bans.

Due to extreme wildfire hazards, some roads and campgrounds may be closed. If you plan to visit a provincial park or recreation site, call the park in advance to confirm conditions.

Municipalities, as well as regional and national parks, may also ban open burning in their areas of responsibility. Check with your local authority to find out if there are burning restrictions in place for your area.

For the duration of the ban, no open fires are permitted. Fireworks are also prohibited. Self-contained heating devices, pressurized stoves, gas barbecues, propane firepits, or charcoal briquettes used in an approved firebox will be permitted for cooking and heating purposes during the ban.

The fire ban is effective immediately and will stay in place until conditions improve and the Ministry of Environment rescinds the order.