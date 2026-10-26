Home Yorkton This Week York This Week PDF Edition Yorkton this Week – Oct. 23, 2026 Yorkton this Week – Oct. 23, 2026 By Grasslands News Group - October 26, 2026 Provincial News Weedmark returns fed taxpayer dollars used to pay reporter Ryan Kiedrowski - October 25, 2026 The newspaper owned by Moosomin-Montmartre MLA Kevin Weedmark has agreed to pay back funds received through a federal government program that helps pay the... 75 years of love, laughter and a lifetime of memories October 22, 2026 Melville Advance – October 23, 2026 October 22, 2026 Special Sections 2026 Grad Edition June 20, 2026