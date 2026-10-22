Home Melville Advance Melville Advance PDF Edition Melville Advance – October 23, 2026 Melville Advance – October 23, 2026 By Grasslands News Group - October 22, 2026 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Advance – October 16, 2026 Melville Advance – October 9, 2026 Melville Advance – October 2, 2026 Provincial News Federal funding boosts Yorkton area housing Calvin Daniels - October 22, 2026 Yorkton Parkland Housing Society and Yellow Quill First Nation have received more than $5.6 million in combined funding through the Affordable Housing Fund and... Indian Head Clinic adds three staff members October 22, 2026 LITZENBERGER – Sandra (Sandy) October 21, 2026 75 years of love, laughter and a lifetime of memories October 22, 2026 Taypotat eyes next chapter for Snowbirds October 22, 2026 Special Sections 2026 Grad Edition June 20, 2026