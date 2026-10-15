Home Kipling Clipper Kipling Clipper PDF Edition Kipling Clipper – October 16, 2026 Kipling Clipper – October 16, 2026 By Grasslands News Group - October 15, 2026 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kipling Clipper – October 9, 2026 Kipling Clipper – October 2, 2026 Kipling Clipper – September 25, 2026 Provincial News Kahkewistahâw celebrates opening of $28M facility Sarah Pacio - October 16, 2026 It was a day of celebration as Kahkewistahâw First Nation gathered with project partners and special guests on Oct. 8 to mark the completion... RCMP won’t release toxicology results in fatal Roughrider collision October 15, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – October 16, 2026 October 15, 2026 Kipling students help hospital plan for emergencies October 16, 2026 Mils’ fundraiser crop harvested for 10th year October 16, 2026 Special Sections 2026 Grad Edition June 20, 2026