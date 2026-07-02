Home IH News IH PDF Edition Indian Head-Wolseley News – July 3, 2026 Indian Head-Wolseley News – July 3, 2026 By Grasslands News Group - July 2, 2026 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Indian Head-Wolseley News – June 26, 2026 Indian Head-Wolseley News – June 19, 2026 Indian Head-Wolseley News – June 12, 2026 Provincial News Rain doesn’t dampen Bobby Vargo success Connie Schwalm - July 3, 2026 Last weekend certainly did not bring the sort of weather that one would want to have during a Slo-Pitch Tournament. Although Kipling did not... Fort Qu’Appelle Times – June 26, 2026 June 25, 2026 New doctor practicing in Grenfell August 26, 2021 Yorkton RCMP seize over 227,000 illegal cigarettes after four-month investigation January 7, 2020 MCS graduates urged to write own life story July 3, 2026 Special Sections 2026 Grad Edition June 20, 2026