Defending Champions - Team Saskatchewan One for the 2025 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships are the defending champions. Left to right, are, Gilbert Dash (skip), Marie Wright (third), Moose Gibson (second) and Darwin Bender (lead). The team will be hoping to come out with their third consecutive and sixth overall National Title at the 2025 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships being held in Boucherville, QC. (Submitted/Grasslands News)
