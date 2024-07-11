Home Fort Times Fort Times News Lipton sewage lagoon to be doubled in size Lipton sewage lagoon to be doubled in size By Alan Hustak - July 11, 2024 Lagoon expansion -MLA Travis Keisig joins Lipton Mayor Ron Tomolak to launch construction of the sewage lagoon. (Alan Hustak/Grasslands News) The sewage lagoon west of Lipton is about to double in size in order to accommodate the town’s future needs.The $1.5-million expansion project announced last week is an initiative under […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Supporters bid adieu to Don McMorris Bert Fox graduate is awarded prestigious $100,000 scholarship Bert Fox grad goes ahead without teachers Provincial News RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police RCMP - June 5, 2024 At approximately 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a vehicle near Springside, SK. They arrested 29-year-old David Frank Burling along with an adult female, without... Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023