Interim CAO is hired by Town of Fort By Alan Hustak - February 15, 2024 Mayor welcomes interim CAO - Acting Mayor Brian Strong (left) welcomes the new Chief Administrative Officer Don McLeod to Fort Qu'Appelle. McLeod will fill in as the town's CAO until the end of the year and replaces former CAO Cheryl Martens who abruptly quit. Don McLeod, an experienced administrator, has come out of retirement to work as Fort Qu'Appelle's Chief Administration Officer until the end of the year. McLeod, who was born and raised […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.