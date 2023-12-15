Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Communiplex renamed CN Community Centre Communiplex renamed CN Community Centre By Jacob Miller - December 15, 2023 The official ribbon cutting of the CN Community Centre took place on Dec. 7, 2023. Pictured, left to right are, Councillor Joe Kirwan, City Manager Joleen Tuchscherer, Chris Bruce, Peter Dobrowolski, Henry Neumiller, Brent Strachan, Manager of Public Affairs for CN Scott Brown, Mayor Walter Streelasky, MLA Warren Kaeding, CN Assistant Superintendent Donald Mackenzie, Kelvin Kirschman, Jeniffer Stein, Andrew Martinook and Max Edgar DiGiacomo. The Melville Communiplex’s new name was officially announced on Dec. 7, 2023 during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Communiplex. The Communiplex will officially be called the CN Community Centre, […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New snowplow signs warn drivers City council approves 4.9 percent tax hike Melville releases 2023 parks and rec update Provincial News Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare Chris Ashfield - November 29, 2023 In November 2023, Coronach RCMP received a report of a historic sexual assault. The investigation determined an adult male sexually assaulted three male youths under... SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023