The official ribbon cutting of the CN Community Centre took place on Dec. 7, 2023. Pictured, left to right are, Councillor Joe Kirwan, City Manager Joleen Tuchscherer, Chris Bruce, Peter Dobrowolski, Henry Neumiller, Brent Strachan, Manager of Public Affairs for CN Scott Brown, Mayor Walter Streelasky, MLA Warren Kaeding, CN Assistant Superintendent Donald Mackenzie, Kelvin Kirschman, Jeniffer Stein, Andrew Martinook and Max Edgar DiGiacomo.

The Melville Communiplex’s new name was officially announced on Dec. 7, 2023 during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Communiplex. The Communiplex will officially be called the CN Community Centre, […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleMelville Advance – December 15, 2023
Next articleMATHESON – Bertha

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR