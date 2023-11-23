Indonesia show - Connie Chaplin (right) spent three weeks at an Eco-Printing Conference in Indonesia. Outfits designed by Chaplin were modeled at a fashion show that was part of the conference.

Connie Chaplin has just returned from Indonesia where she had been invited to attend the Enchanted Eco Printing conference and showcase one of her Natural Dyed Botanically printed outfits at […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleFirst Nation students graduate from Mosaic Potash program
Next articleMelville Advance – November 24, 2023

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR