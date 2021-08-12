Home Fort Times Fort Times News Duo strive to hike all 24,000 km of trail
Trekking the Trans-Canada TrailOver 8,000 km already covered Dr. Sonya Richmond, former GIS Analyst and ornithological researcher, assisting in the development of Provincial Bird Atlases, got an inspiration in 2019. She wanted to try something that not very many people would ever consider, walking the Trans Canada Trail in its entirety. The trail spans further […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.