Cross Canada walk - Dr. Sonya Richmond and Sean Morton are making their way by walking along the Trans Canada Trail and stopped by Melville for a taste of home away from home and a welcome rest.

Trekking the Trans-Canada TrailOver 8,000 km already covered Dr. Sonya Richmond, former GIS Analyst and ornithological researcher, assisting in the development of Provincial Bird Atlases, got an inspiration in 2019. She wanted to try something that not very many people would ever consider, walking the Trans Canada Trail in its entirety. The trail spans further […]

