Ice storm cleanup - Dustin Harrick cuts away a tree that fell onto a camper in front of his house on Quebec Street after it snapped from the weight of ice during the May 21 ice storm that struck Melville. Much of the city was left in a disaster from the storm, which downed thousands of trees and branches and caused the closure of a number of streets and all public spaces in the city.

City conducting urban forest survey of trees in community The May 21 ice storm, that struck Melville and caused widespread damage from the thousands of trees breaking and falling, has cost the City upwards of half a million dollars in clean up costs so far.City Manager Ron McCullough told Grasslands News that the cost impact […]

