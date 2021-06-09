Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News May ice storm costs Melville $500,000 so far
City conducting urban forest survey of trees in community The May 21 ice storm, that struck Melville and caused widespread damage from the thousands of trees breaking and falling, has cost the City upwards of half a million dollars in clean up costs so far.City Manager Ron McCullough told Grasslands News that the cost impact […]
