Gold Willow Award for 'Sergeant Billy' book for kids
Children in Broadview jumped for joy last week when a story about a local goat was announced as one of the 2020 Willow Award winners.The annual Willow Awards, also known as the Saskatchewan Young Readers’ Choice Awards, provides youth with an opportunity to vote for their favorite book. Each year, ten books are selected for […]
