Home Fort Times Fort Times News Broadview receives $1.1 million for new municipal building
Funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s (ICIP) COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream will benefit Broadview and other local communities.The federal government and the government of Saskatchewan announced support for fifty-five projects on May 6. The Government of Canada will invest more than $21.2 million dollars and the Government of Saskatchewan will contribute over $16.4 […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.