Rexentre set to close for season - Because of health regulations, only eight skaters are allowed on the ice at the Rexentre at any one time. Zoey Scrimbit, age nine, is with the local skate club, one of only four groups that still use the facility. Due to the operational costs and lack of revenue, council decided to close the facility next week.

Facility losing about $20,000 a month due to pandemic The Rexentre in Fort Qu’Appelle will close for the season next week, about six weeks ahead of schedule.The facility has been losing around $20,000 a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.It costs around $10,000 just to heat the building, and another $2,400 to pay the electricity.Revenues […]

