Home Fort Times Fort Times News Rexentre to close due to fiscal strain
Facility losing about $20,000 a month due to pandemic The Rexentre in Fort Qu’Appelle will close for the season next week, about six weeks ahead of schedule.The facility has been losing around $20,000 a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.It costs around $10,000 just to heat the building, and another $2,400 to pay the electricity.Revenues […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.