Home Fort Times Fort Times News Worrisome water study for local lakes
Increasing levels of poisonous algae in Pasqua, Katepwa, Crooked and Round Lakes is raising cause for some concern according to Dr. Peter Leavitt, an environmental research scientist at the University of Regina.Leavitt and his team have been monitoring the Qu’Appelle Watershed for the past decade and have found that the blue-green algae that appears as […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.