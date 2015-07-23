Read full articles on the Grasslands News website, plus get access to PDF editions of all three Grasslands newspapers, all while saving the cost of postage. The rate for a one year online subscription is $48.00 plus $2.40 in GST for a total of $50.40 . Your cost per issue is less than 66¢ for a savings of $42.00 off the cover price.

Hard Copy Subscriptions

Hard copy subscriptions are sold on a calendar year basis, expiring December 31 of each year. The prices shown are for a full year (Jan. 1 - Dec. 31). All subscriptions sold are pro-rated by the month so if you are buying a subscription in November, you would pay 13 months while a subscription purchased in February would pay for only 11 months. If you would like to subscribe, please fill out the form below and we will contact you for payment.

Subscriber Boxes - $47.00 Subscriber boxes. Your subscription rate for 2019 is $44.76 plus $2.24 in GST for a total of $47.00. Your cost per issue is only $0.98! This will be a savings of $25.00 off the cover price. (Discounts for 2-years: $85.00; 3-years: $125.00).

Mailed in Saskatchewan - $60.00

If you are a resident of Saskatchewan and receive your newspaper by mail.

Your base subscription rate for 2019 is $57.14 plus $2.86 in GST for a total of $60.00. Your cost per issue is only $1.25! This will be a savings of $12.00 off the cover price.

Canada - $70.00

If you are a Canadian resident living outside of Saskatchewan and receive your newspaper by mail.

Your base subscription rate for 2019 is $66.67 plus $3.33 in GST for a total of $70.00. Your cost per issue is $1.46! This will be a savings of $2.00 off the cover price.

USA - $175.00

If you are a living in the United States and receive your newspaper by mail.

Your base subscription rate for 2019 is $166.67 plus $8.33 in GST for a total of $175.00. Your cost per issue is $3.65! Please note that mailing costs to the USA are $3.00 per issue.