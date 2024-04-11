Welcome to the family -Fire Chief David Sabirsh talks with Michelle Graham, Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Department’s newest recruit. Graham, who is an RN and moved to the community three years ago, is the first female firefighter to join the department.

Michelle Graham becomes first female on departmentWe’ve long been accustomed to seeing female police officers, but it is still not all that common to come across women in the fire […]

