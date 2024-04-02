Date of Death: March 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Clifford Bender born Dec. 9, 1957, his wife Joanne Lorene Bender born Nov. 22, 1965, and their two sons, Andrew Gary Bender born Dec. 11, 1989, and Cory James Bender born Aug. 17, 1993. They passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2024 in Neudorf, SK.

Their absence will be deeply felt by their remaining family and friends. A private funeral service will be held Friday, April 5 for family and close friends at Trinity Lutheran Church (310 Main Street, Neudorf) at 1:00 p.m. For all others who knew and loved the family, there will be a Celebration of Life following the service held at the CN Community Centre (575 – Second Ave. West, Melville) at 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Saskatchewan Mental Health Association or an addictions treatment centre of your choosing.

“Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful.

It means you will love and be loved for all of eternity.”