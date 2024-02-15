The chief and council of Zagime Anishinabek have filed a class action lawsuit against the Canadian government. Chief Lynn Acoose is hopeful that this will result in improved compensation for […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleKipling Clipper – February 16, 2024
Next articleInterim CAO is hired by Town of Fort

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR