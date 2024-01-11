Inaugural meeting - Mayor Larry Bedel (seated) unveils the  website for the new Resort Village of Pasqua Lake during the village council’s inaugural meeting. Behind  him, left to right, are councillor Scott Kerr, Chief Administration Officer Caroline MacMurchy, councillor Tina Svedhal and deputy mayor Darrell Neu.

Resort Village of Pasqua Lake Saskatchewan’s newest municipality was born on New Year’s Day.The former organized hamlet along the north shore of Pasqua Lake voted to leave the RM of […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleNew Co-op C-store to be built in Kipling
Next articleTeachers’ labour disruption may still happen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR