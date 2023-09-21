Help from Palliative Care Committee, Lions Club and Cornerstone Credit Union

Since it was established in 1999, the Kipling & District Palliative Care Committee has donated a wide variety of items to the Kipling Integrated Health Centre – Acute and Long-Term Care.

Some of the items donated have been everyday essentials as a kitchen table and chairs, reclining/sleeper couches as well as reclining/lift chairs, shower chairs and refrigerators.

Other items such as: TVs, CD players and CD’s, audio books/tapes, quilts and afghans, body pillows and neck pillows, Australian sheepskins, hand-made patient gowns, pictures and wall décor have been given to provide comfort and care to patients and their families within a supportive and compassionate environment.

The Kipling & District Palliative Care Committee has also worked to help provide education and support through staff education (LEAP and Palliative Care Conferences) and Community Grief Support Sessions.

However, many of the items donated by the Kipling & District Palliative Care Committee over the years have been essential specialized equipment such as: two electric beds ($5,706.47), two palliative mattresses ($9,068.89), two air mattresses (for pressure relief), wheelchairs (regular, bariatric, reclining and portable) and two blanket warmers ($5,746.60 and $7,000).

One of those specialized items is a Broda Chair, which provides comfortable seating and supportive positioning for patients with limited mobility. A Broda Chair was donated by the committee several years ago. However, due to prolonged use, a new Broda Chair was needed.

With the support of Kipling and District Lions Club ($1,000) and Cornerstone Credit Union ($500) the Kipling & District Palliative Care Committee has now provided a new Broda Chair to the Kipling Integrated Health Centre. Total cost of this new Broda Chair was $3,750.

The money, used by the Kipling & District Palliative Care Committee to provide this essential support and care for patients and their families, is received through donations bequeathed to them and through the support received from the community through its annual Fundraising Raffle and the Tree of Life Campaign.