Saskatchewan RCMP is sharing details of an Amber Alert issued this morning on behalf of the Thunder Bay Police Service involving the abduction of an 8-year-old child, Emersen Poulin. The full details of the incident:https://www.thunderbaypolice.ca/news/police-investigating-abduction-8-year-old-child

Emersen Poulin is approximately 4” tall, 70 lbs, thin build, with brown eyes, brown hair. He was last seen wearing black and red shoes with Velcro straps.

The suspect, 28-year-old Christopher Poulin, is approximately 5’9” tall, 190 lbs, with shoulder-length bleached blond hair, sometimes worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a white baseball cap, a white shirt, grey shorts, and a grey sweater.

Based on preliminary information gathered from the Saskatchewan RCMP from communications with the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, the suspect, 28-year-old Christopher Poulin is believed to be heading toward Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan RCMP is working in close collaboration with the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police Force to explore the possibility of extending the Amber Alert into Saskatchewan. The decision to extend the alert will depend on the confirmation of details about Christopher Poulin’s location, method of transportation and/or vehicle descriptors.

If you see Christopher Poulin or have information regarding his whereabouts or sightings, please call 911 immediately. Do not approach or confront him. Police are still looking for vehicle descriptors, so if you see Christopher Poulin or have information about the vehicle he is driving, please call 911 to provide detail to police.

We will issue an update as soon as more information is available.