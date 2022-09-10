Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 13-year-old Shawne Strongquill.

Shawne is described as being 4’11” and weighing approximately 90 lbs. She has medium-length hair, which is brown with a tinge of green and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a red Champion hoodie, camo shorts with red sweatpants in her pocket, black Converse shoes, lollipop earrings and wearing a chain necklace.

Shawne was last seen walking near a church on Place De L’Eglise in Lebret at approximately 2:30 p.m. on September 10. She may be on the Okanese First Nation, but this can’t be confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shawne Strongquill is asked to contact Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.