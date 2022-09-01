Last weekend, Gloria Reinosa gave her customers an opportunity to try foods, like bison stew and bannock, which are not often served in restaurants.

Reinosa opened Cultura Eatery at 428 Grand Avenue in Indian Head earlier this year and since then she has often offered theme night suppers. Like the regular menu at Cultura, the Saturday theme nights usually featured dishes from Latino countries. However, last Saturday she served a special meal of First Nations’ cuisine. This included an appetizer of wild duck tarts; berry soup; stew of bison, elk, and moose meat, served with fried bannock and chokeberry sauce; and Saskatoon berry pie with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Reinosa said her own mother talked about food history and this concept encouraged her to serve an Indigenous style meal.

“It’s very traditional food; it has history, it’s food that has a thousand years of history,” she observed. “The First Nations have been cooking with the same ingredients and they are still keeping those traditions.”

She noted that Indigenous cuisine has very little exposure in restaurants, particularly outside large cities. She felt it was important to give people an opportunity to try different foods and increase awareness of the health benefits of berries and lean meat like bison or elk.

“Most of the customers that come [to Cultura] are not familiar with it,” Reinosa explained. “People need to find out more about the taste and ingredients, what they can cook with it and how it will benefit.”

Two local elders helped Reinosa prepare the food for the special theme night: Lena Runns and Kathleen Thomson. Reinosa said she was very happy to share the joy of cooking with these women.