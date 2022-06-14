Yorkton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 54-year-old James Pelletier from Little Bone Zagime Anishinabek First Nation.

James was last seen around 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at a residence on Little Bone Zagime Anishinabek First Nation. He may be traveling on foot, but this is not confirmed.

James is described as being 5’6” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and a ball cap. Two photos of him are attached.

Family and police are concerned for James’ wellbeing and want to speak with him as soon as possible. If you see James, or know where he is, please call Yorkton RCMP at 1-306-786-2400, 310-RCMP or call 911 in an emergency.